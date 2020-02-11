Man sentenced for multiple armed robberies in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, a Hattiesburg man was sentenced to serve 126 months in prison, followed by FIVE years supervised release.

Christian Jamal Martin, 20, was sentenced for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Hattiesburg and possessing ammunition while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance. Martin was ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

Martin was involved in the robberies of two gas stations in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on the morning of March 4, 2019, as well as a third attempted robbery at a Captain D’s restaurant on March 26, 2019. Firearms were discharged at all three locations. Martin functioned as the getaway driver during the incidents. On March 28, 2019, when Martin was apprehended by law enforcement, he was found in possession of ammunition and admitted during a subsequent interview to be an unlawful user of a controlled substance at the same time as the possession. Martin was indicted on April 16, 2019 and pled guilty before Judge Starrett on October 3, 2019. In adjudicating Martin’s sentence, Judge Starrett discussed the dangerous nature of the crimes Martin committed. Hattiesburg Police Department

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Hattiesburg Police Department