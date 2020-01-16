Man sentenced for multiple car burglaries in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Forrest and Perry counties District Attorney Lin Carter announced today that Tyrone Andre Madison was sentenced to serve some time in prison for his convictions of numerous car burglaries in Hattiesburg.

Madison, 31, was indicted as a habitual offender and had prior convictions for armed robbery, auto theft, and house burglary. He received the maximum sentence for car burglary, seven years, on three separate cases.

According to Lin Carter, Madison was sentenced as a habitual offender and the three sentences will be served consecutively to each other, totaling 21 years. He must serve every day of his 21-year sentence without the possibility of parole. Madison also received a seven-year sentence for a commercial burglary he committed on November 29, 2018.

Between May 21 and June 13,2019, multiple cars were burglarized in the Avenues, with their windows smashed and items stolen from within the vehicles. The vehicles were parked in front ofthe owners’ homes at the time. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded and soon developed Tyrone Madison (“Madison”) as a suspect through video footage and fingerprint analysis. He was arrested on June 13,2019 while trying to sell a laptop stolen from one of the vehicles. District Attorney Twelfth Circuit Court District

Carter stated, “Madison is a career criminal who went on a crime spree of theft and vandalism. I am proud of the Hattiesburg Police Department who did an outstanding job of solving these crimes and making such a quick arrest. These convictions and sentences will work in continuing to make Hattiesburg a safer place to live and raise our families.”

Carter concluded, “My office will not tolerate the theft and destruction of property and criminals like Tyrone Madison need to understand we will use all the tools available to us to deter and punish anyone who commits these crimes.”