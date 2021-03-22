Man sentenced for murder of JPS substitute teacher

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a man was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the murder of a substitute teacher for the Jackson Public School District.

John H. McCray was charged with murder in the death of Anthony Blackmon on April 23, 2020. Investigators said the deadly shooting happened at a local car wash in the 3200 block of Lynch Street after the two men got into an argument.

McCray was indicted for the murder of Blackmon, and Judge E. Faye Peterson sentenced the defendant for the charge of second degree murder.

Blackmon was a 2010 Tougaloo College graduate.