Man sentenced in child exploitation case in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a man was sentenced in a child exploitation case in Rankin County.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office gathered information about an internet user, who was seeking files on the dark web known to be associated with child exploitation images.

They sought a warrant to inspect devices located at the home of Vernon O. Williams, 62, of Rankin County. Investigators said they found child exploitation images on the hard drive of a computer that belonged to Williams.

Fitch said Williams pled guilty to one count of child exploitation. He was sentenced on Monday, August 31, to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, serving 10 years with the remaining time suspended. He will be subject to 5 years post-release supervision.

Williams was also ordered to pay a $1,000 assessment to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, and all court costs.

The defendant will be required to register as a sex offender.

