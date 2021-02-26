Man sentenced on sexual battery charges after 2020 home invasion in Pearl

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced the man accused of two separate sexual battery charges was sentenced to concurrent life sentences on Monday, February 22. Keith L. Reeder, 47, must also register as a sex offender and have not contact with the victims.

On May 16, 2020, Pearl police received an emergency call from a woman, who said a man was in her home holding her and two grandchildren against their will. When officers arrived, they located Reeder hiding in the attic.

Investigators said Reeder used a knife and forced his way into the home. He robbed and assaulted one of the occupants and physically and sexually assaulted the juveniles in the home. All three victims were taken for medical treatment at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Prosecutors said Reeder made a partial confession to Pearl police during his interview. He faced charges of burglary, kidnapping, child abuse, aggravated assault, armed robbery, statutory rape, gratification of lust and sexual battery. He was indicted as a habitual offender, meaning he had two or more prior felony convictions.

Rather than proceeding to trial on all charges, Reeder pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery. He will serve two life sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole.