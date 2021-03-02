Man sentenced to 30 years for statutory rape in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, Jr., announced that on February 22, 2021, Judge Dewey Arthur sentenced a Texas man to 30 years for statutory rape.

Willis Delano Murray, 54, will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole. He must also register as a sex offender and will have no contact with the victim.

On November 17, 2016, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a homeowner regarding an unknown adult man found in her daughter’s bedroom. The man fled the scene. The man was identified as Murray.

Investigators later determined Murray began an online relationship with a 13-year-old child. Prosecutors said he continued to communicate with her and drove to Mississippi to have sexual relations with her when she was 15.

Murray was indicted for statutory rape in February 2017. However, he was not extradited from Texas until December 2019. The jury trial began on December 7, 2020. On December 8, 2020, the jury found Murray guilty of statutory rape.