Man sentenced to 35 years in connection to 2017 Jackson homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced this week in connection to a homicide that happened in January 2017. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jamonta Jackson was sentenced to 35 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for second degree murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators said Jackson lured Horatio Hunt, Sr., and Horatio Hunt, Jr., to Oak Park Drive and Center Street on January 2, 2017. Police said Jackson shot both victims and robbed Hunt, Sr., who died at the scene.

Jackson was arrested at a Hattiesburg hotel a few days after the shooting.