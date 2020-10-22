Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing girlfriend in January 2020

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced a man pled guilty to second degree murder in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend. Errick Nichols, 55, was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison.

On January 2, 2020, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 192 Victoria Lane in Camden. When officers arrived, they found Nichols on scene near a small travel trailer located in a field. Inside the trailer, Betty Allman had been shot in her bed and was deceased.

According to prosecutors, Nichols showed investigators the homemade shotgun that had been fashioned with a pipe and a welded handle. He was taken into custody at that time.

Nichols and Allman had moved to Madison County from Kansas City, Missouri in December 2019. Nichols indicated that the two had gotten into an argument, and, during the argument, he shot Allman.

Prosecutors said Nichols had previously been convicted of Aggravated Assault out of Hinds County and Attempted Murder out of Cook County, Illinois.

