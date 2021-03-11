Man sentenced to life for killing Jackson gas station owner

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man will face life in prison for a deadly shooting at the Citgo on Raymond Road in February 2018.

According to Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, Hector Alvarado was found guilty of first degree murder and attempted murder. Judge Faye Peterson sentenced Alvarado to life in prison for first degree murder and 20 years for attempted murder.

Alvarado was arrested after Sukhjinder Singh, 45, was shot and killed inside the gas station. He was the owner of the store. Alvarado also fired multiple shots at store employee, Jeremy Woods.