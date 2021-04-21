Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Canton Domino’s employee

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who pled guilty to capital murder in the death of a Canton Domino’s employee has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Terrance J. Caldwell to life in prison for capital murder and 20 years for attempted murder with 10 years suspended. Both sentences will be served consecutively.

Caldwell will be eligible for parole when he turns 65.

In December 2019, the body of 31-year-old Helerica “Latrice” Dortch was found near the intersection of Old Yazoo City Road and Heindle Road in Madison County. Prosecutors said Caldwell, also shot Ranjiit Singh, the Jasco convenience store employee, in the face during an armed robbery.



Helerica “Latrice” Dortch

Authorities arrested Caldwell a day after Dortch’s body was found.