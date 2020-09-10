Man shot and killed at apartment complex on Rainey Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Thursday.
Police said the shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. in the 3600 block of Rainey Road. A man was found dead inside an apartment until. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots.
The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Stephun Smith. No other additional information is available at this time.
