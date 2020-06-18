Man shot and killed at Pine Ridge Garden Apartments in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at Pine Ridge Garden Apartments.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Rebelwood Drive just after 1:00 a.m.

According to officers, the victim was shot by another man after a fight. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Mario Gibson.

Police are working to find the suspect.

#JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at Pine Ridge Gardens Apts. in the 200 block of Rebelwood Dr. just after 1am. A male was fatally wounded by another male following a dispute. Victim is identified as, Mario Gibson-31. Suspect remains at-large. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) June 18, 2020

