Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Man shot and killed at Pine Ridge Garden Apartments in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at Pine Ridge Garden Apartments.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Rebelwood Drive just after 1:00 a.m.

According to officers, the victim was shot by another man after a fight. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Mario Gibson.

Police are working to find the suspect.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories