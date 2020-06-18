Man shot and killed at Pine Ridge Garden Apartments in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at Pine Ridge Garden Apartments.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Rebelwood Drive just after 1:00 a.m.
According to officers, the victim was shot by another man after a fight. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Mario Gibson.
Police are working to find the suspect.
