Man shot and killed during domestic violence incident in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies said a 29-year-old man was shot and killed during a domestic violence incident on Sunday, September 20.

According to investigators, deputies received a complaint of domestic violence with shots fired just after 6:00 p.m. The incident happened at 109 Walker Hooker Road.

When deputies arrived, they arrested 39-year-old James Edward Gray Jr. for allegedly shooting 29-year-old Arthur Montrel Jackson. The victim died at the hospital.

Gray has been charged with domestic violence. Additional charges are anticipated. Gray is being held at the Simpson County Adult Detention Center.

