MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The McComb Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed.

According to officers, the shooting happened at the intersection of Summit Street and Higgins Drive just after 12:30 Friday morning.

Investigators found the victim, Timothy D. Jones, and he was transported to Southwest Medical Center. He later died from his injuries.

If you know who the suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033 or McComb Police at 601-684-3214.