Man shot and killed in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed late Sunday night.

According to Captain Tyree Jones, 68-year-old Robert Bracey was shot multiple times around 10 P.M. on Big Creek Road, near the intersection with Siwell Road.

Captain Jones says that their preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting likely came after an altercation between Bracey and an unidentified family member. That family member is currently in the hospital with an unknown injury. Jones says they are a Person of Interest in the investigation, since they flagged down a Byram Police officer after the shooting. They will be taken in for questioning after they are released from the hospital.

This is a developing story.