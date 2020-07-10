Man shot and killed in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man.
According to Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday on Jeff Davis Road.
A deputy was flagged down while he was patrolling the area. The individuals told the deputy that they found an acquaintance who had been shot.
The victim has not been identified at this time. There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.
