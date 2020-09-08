Man shot and killed inside vehicle on Edwards Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside his vehicle.

The shooting happened on Monday, September 7, in the 3800 block of Edwards Avenue just before 8:00 p.m.

There’s no suspect information or motive at this time.

