Man shot and killed inside vehicle on Edwards Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside his vehicle.
The shooting happened on Monday, September 7, in the 3800 block of Edwards Avenue just before 8:00 p.m.
There’s no suspect information or motive at this time.
