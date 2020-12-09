Man shot and killed inside vehicle on Sloane Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 2200 block of Sloane Street. Police said the victim died after multiple shots were fired into a vehicle.
There’s no suspect or motive at this time.
