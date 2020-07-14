Man shot and killed near parked vehicle on Maria Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of Maria Drive.
According to investigators, the victim was found in the road near a parked vehicle. The vehicle was also damaged from the gunfire.
There’s no word on a motive for the shooting at this time. Police are working to find the suspects.
The victim has not been identified.
