Man shot and killed near parked vehicle on Maria Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of Maria Drive.

According to investigators, the victim was found in the road near a parked vehicle. The vehicle was also damaged from the gunfire.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting at this time. Police are working to find the suspects.

The victim has not been identified.

