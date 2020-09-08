Man shot and killed on Commerce Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. on Monday in the 200 block of Commerce Street.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times, and a dark colored sedan was observed in the area just before the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

