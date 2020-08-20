Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Man shot and killed on Downing Street early Thursday morning

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Downing Street. Police said the victim was shot multiple times. The shots allegedly came from an unknown vehicle.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories