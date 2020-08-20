Man shot and killed on Downing Street early Thursday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Downing Street. Police said the victim was shot multiple times. The shots allegedly came from an unknown vehicle.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Woman with only one ear gets millions of views on Tik Tok for fun mask videos
- U.S. Marshals make second arrest in deadly Mississippi concert shooting
- Airport bust leads border agents to stash house holding 32 migrants
- Countdown to Indy: Indy 500 Media Day
- Jackson mayor extends Stay Safe executive order