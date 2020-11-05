Man shot and killed on Ford Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Sunday, November 1. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Ford Avenue just before 11:00 p.m.

Police said the victim, 20-year-old Rico Johnson, Jr., was found suffering from multiple injuries. He died at the scene.

There are no suspects in this case, and police are working to find out the motive for the shooting. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

