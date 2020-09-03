Man shot and killed on Grand Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning.

Investigators said the victim was found in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue just after 7:00 a.m. He was shot multiple times.

There is no suspect information or motive at this time.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

