Man shot and killed on Grand Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning.
Investigators said the victim was found in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue just after 7:00 a.m. He was shot multiple times.
There is no suspect information or motive at this time.
If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
LATEST STORIES:
- Walmart releases list of hottest holiday toys
- Madison County Schools return to classroom after delayed start
- Former exec. director & 3 contractors of MDE charged with bribery, wire fraud
- Man injured in shooting on I-55 N. in Jackson
- Pedestrian hit & killed by train in Jackson