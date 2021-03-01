Man shot and killed on Knobhill Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed Monday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Knobhill Drive.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the victim, who has not been identified. was shot twice and died at the scene. Police arrested Joe L. Brown, 28, in connection to the shooting.

Officer Brown said police recovered the firearm used in the shooting. He said it was reported stolen.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined at this time. This is the 23rd homicide for the City of Jackson in 2021.