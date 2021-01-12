Man shot and killed on Lawnview Place in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Lawnview Place around 1:30 p.m. Police said a man was found lying on the ground. He has not been identified.
According to investigators, there’s no suspect information or motive at this time.
