Man shot and killed on Lawnview Place in Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Lawnview Place around 1:30 p.m. Police said a man was found lying on the ground. He has not been identified.

According to investigators, there’s no suspect information or motive at this time.

