Man shot and killed on Manship Street in Jackson

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Manship Street. The victim died at the scene.

According to police, an altercation happened between the victim and another man. Officers said one person has been detained.

