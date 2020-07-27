Man shot and killed on Manship Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Manship Street. The victim died at the scene.
According to police, an altercation happened between the victim and another man. Officers said one person has been detained.
LATEST STORIES:
- Boil water notice issued for 200 Jackson customers
- ‘Walking Marine’ walks to White House to spread awareness about veteran suicide rates
- Brookhaven mayor released from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
- Who gets a second stimulus check? Sen. McConnell outlines HEALS Act
- Russell Co. Sheriff promises justice in slaying of a Columbus mother