Man shot and killed on McDowell Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday, November 28.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of West McDowell Road just before 11:00 a.m. Police said 37-year-old Johnny Johnson was shot and killed after a dispute with another man.

There is no suspect information at this time.

