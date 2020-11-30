Man shot and killed on McDowell Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday, November 28.
The shooting happened in the 900 block of West McDowell Road just before 11:00 a.m. Police said 37-year-old Johnny Johnson was shot and killed after a dispute with another man.
There is no suspect information at this time.
