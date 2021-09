JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot and killed Sunday night on Northside Drive.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:00 when 21-year-old Davonta Reed was shot multiple times.



Reed died of his injuries at the scene.



The suspect, identified as Gregory Murray, Jr., was arrested and charged with murder.

Police said Murray admitted to shooting Reed because his car had been burglarized.