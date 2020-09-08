Man shot and killed on Percy V. Simpson Dr. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday, September 5.
According to investigators, the victim’s body was found in the 3000 block of Percy V. Simpson Drive just before 9:00 a.m.
Police said the man was shot multiple times. He has not been identified.
There’s no word on a suspect or motive at this time.
