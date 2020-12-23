JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting. The shooting happened just after 6 pm in the 300 block of Ridgeway Street.
Police said an adult male was found dead, lying in a yard suffering from multiple wounds.
At this time, there is no suspect or motive.
If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump vetoes major defense bill despite strong backing in Congress
- Blood test for cancer recurrence aims to cover more patients
- Video shows police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens
- Man shot and killed on Ridgeway Street in Jackson
- MDHS recovers full restitution in Lowndes County fraud case