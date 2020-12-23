Man shot and killed on Ridgeway Street in Jackson

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting. The shooting happened just after 6 pm in the 300 block of Ridgeway Street.

Police said an adult male was found dead, lying in a yard suffering from multiple wounds.

At this time, there is no suspect or motive.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

