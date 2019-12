Today is a *Weather Alert* day as severe storms are expected across Central Mississippi this afternoon. All of Central Mississippi is included in a Level 3 "Enhanced" severe weather risk. Ahead of a strong cold front, afternoon and evening storms will push east across the state. These storms will likely have damaging winds, and the potential to produce a few tornadoes, along with large hail.

Please have your severe weather safety plan ready...avoid being outdoors and near windows this afternoon. Have a "safe spot" you can shelter in if a tornado or very strong thunderstorm approaches your neighborhood. Interior rooms in a basement or lowest level of a building that put as many walls between you and the outdoors are good places to shelter. Mobile homes are NOT safe places to be in severe storms...you must find a sturdier building to shelter in. Make sure you have a way to get information...either through your phone or a NOAA weather radio. And, make sure they are charged and you have backup batteries, as this severe weather event will go on for several hours. Also, if a tornado or severe storm strikes your neighborhood, there may be glass shards and other debris scattered around, so make sure you have a pair of sturdy shoes or boots to protect your feet.