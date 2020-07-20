Coronavirus Information

Man shot and killed on Rosslyn Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Monday.

The shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Rosslyn Avenue. Police said they found the victim inside a home.

According to investigators, the victim was shot after a fight with another man. The suspect ran away from the scene.

Police have not identified the victim or the suspect at this time.

