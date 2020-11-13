Man shot and killed on Russell Circle in Wesson

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning. The shooting happened on Russell Circle in Wesson.

According to investigators, the victim has been identified as Cedrick Smith, 40. Police said Smith’s body was taken to the Mississippi Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

A suspect has not been identified at this time. If you have any information about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.

LATEST STORIES: