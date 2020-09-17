JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Thursday. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Segura Avenue just before noon.
Police said a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
A second man was also injured in the shooting. Police said he was in stable condition.
There’s no suspect information or motive at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Travel restrictions between Canada, US hurting local economies, lawmakers say
- US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
- Mexico: Border travel restrictions again extended, now in place through October
- Man shot and killed on Segura Avenue in Jackson
- Trump announces ‘1776 Commission’ to promote ‘patriotic education’