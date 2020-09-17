Man shot and killed on Segura Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Thursday. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Segura Avenue just before noon.

Police said a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, and he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A second man was also injured in the shooting. Police said he was in stable condition.

There’s no suspect information or motive at this time.

