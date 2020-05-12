1  of  2
Man shot and killed on South Street in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of South Street.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Demarcus Maurice Preacely suffering from two gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries minutes later.

According to officers, witnesses described the suspect as a short, stock black male. He was wearing a black “smiley face” mask, a black flannel-like shirt, blue jeans and black gloves. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

If you have any information about the deadly shooting, call Vicksburg police at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

