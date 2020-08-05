Coronavirus Information

Man shot and killed on Trinity Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Trinity Street.

According to investigators, Dontrez Stigger, 19, was shot multiple times inside his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Currently, there are no suspects in this case. If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

