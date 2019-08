JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a “domestic-related” shooting in the 3600 block of Wabash street before 11:30 a.m.

Jackson Police believe an ex-girlfriend shot the victim before taking off.

At this time, police are still looking for the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers.