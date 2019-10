Jackson police are investigating an accidental shooting early Thursday morning.

It happened on W. Northside Drive just before 2:00 AM.

Police believe a man was shot when a friend accidentally set off a gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The victim has not been identified.

There is no word if the friend will face any charges.