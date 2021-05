JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a suspect after a man was shot in the back.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Madison Street around 2:30 Tuesday morning. According to Officer Sam Brown, the victim was approached by the suspect who asked him about a woman he didn’t know.

The suspect shot the victim once in the back. According to Brown, the victim is listed in critical condition at the hospital.

There’s no description of the suspect at this time.