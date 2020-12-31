Man shot in back while leaving Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot twice in the back while leaving a gas station on Wednesday.
The incident happened at the Texaco gas station in the 4400 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police said the suspect was identified as Desmond Stiff, who fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
