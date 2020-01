JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Randall Street.

According to JPD, a male suffered a wound to the buttocks and ran to a neighboring street for help.

The incident stemmed from a prior dispute between the victim and another male.

Police say the suspect fled on foot.