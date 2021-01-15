Man shot in face at gas station on Beasley Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One 25-year-old man is injured after being shot in the face at Fuel Time Gas Station on Beasley Road. According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting happened a little after 6 pm on Friday.
Police said the suspect is a tall male driving a red Grand Marquis.
At this time, the victim is in stable conditon.
