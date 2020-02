JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man is brought to the hospital Friday night.

Police say the man was brought to the hospital just before 10:00 p.m. by a private car.

The victim was shot at gas station on Bullard Street.

He was hit in the leg. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.