Man shot in leg on Galvez Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man shot on Galvez Street Saturday night.

According JPD, a 36-year-old man wounded in the right calf by another male just before 10:30 p.m. He was later transported to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

The identity of the suspect and the motive have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

