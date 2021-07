JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck Tuesday evening. The shooting happened on O Ferrell Avenue.

According to an officer at the scene, the victim was inside a vehicle when he was shot. A child was also inside the vehicle but was not injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.