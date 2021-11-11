Man shot in the leg during domestic dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend during an argument.

According to police, the shooting happened approximately at 10:45 Wednesday night on Culbertson Avenue.



The man was transported by AMR to a local hospital and rushed into surgery.

At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect was taken to police headquarters and interviewed by investigators.



There’s no word on if any charges have been filed at this time.





