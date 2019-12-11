WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– A man is shot in Warren County. Sheriff Martin Pace tells us it happened around 7:30 p.m. Vicksburg-Warren 911 received a call about a shooting at Azalea Trace Apartments on Fisher Ferry Road. Deputies found a 19-year-old man lying outside of an apartment building. He was taken to River Region Medical Center. Sheriff Pace says right now they have no clear motive or suspect. They encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.
Man shot in Warren County
