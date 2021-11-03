Man shot, killed in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead after a shooting in a Canton community.

According to Canton Police Department, 50-year-old Michael Winston died in the backyard of a home on Richards Circle. The shooting that happened just before 7:00 p.m.

The shooting is believed to have happened on Sherwood Drive. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the groin area from a 9mm firearm. After being shot, Winston ran behind a home on Richards Circle where he collapsed and died.

The Canton police car this an active murder investigation and asks anyone who knows anything to contact the police department.