VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating after a 57-year-old man was found dead in the front yard of his home.

According to Sheriff Pace, the male victim had at least one gunshot wound. The incident happened Tuesday, July 5 just after 7 p.m. in 6000 block of Castle Road.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is a developing story.