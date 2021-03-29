Man shot, killed outside Jackson convenience store

Update: The previous story stated a woman had been killed. The Hinds County coroner later identified the victim as a man. The story below has been updated to reflect the change.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. at Black’s Food Market on West Capitol Street at O Ferrell Avenue. According to the Hinds County coroner, the victim was 28-years old. He has has not been identified at this time.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive in this case.